Police duo accused of killing TUT student back in court

JOHANNESBURG - The two police officers accused of killing a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student will be back in the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Friday.

Constables John Slender and Joseph Rapoo were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) last year for the murder of Katlego Monareng.

Monareng was shot during a student protest.

The officers have been out on bail.

The law student was fatally shot during a protest that erupted after allegations of the rigging of student representative council elections at the Soshanguve campus.

One of the student leaders, who did not want to be identified, says that they want justice.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini previously said police reported that they only fired at the ground with R5 rifles in order to disperse protesting students who had allegedly held the elections' presiding officer hostage at the campus.

The case was postponed to Friday for further investigations.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)