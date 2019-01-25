Lesufi urges learners to take responsibility in addressing violence
JOHANNESBURG – Just a few weeks into the 2019 academic year, school violence is once again making headlines with calls for education officials to act swiftly against ill-discipline.
In the latest incident, four pupils have been suspended at Hoërskool President in Ridgeway in southern Johannesburg after a video showing schoolboys fighting during break time went viral.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school earlier on Friday where he confirmed the pupils are due to appear before a disciplinary hearing next week.
Last week, a pupil was suspended at the General Smuts High School in Vereeniging after a similar incident.
Lesufi says it's worrying that there have been two incidents of violence at schools in the province so early into the 2019 academic year.
“That’s the reason why we acted so swiftly; we don’t want to allow these kinds of activities to influence other children to think they can just do it and nothing will happen.”
Lesufi says schools must act immediately to address violence and any form of discrimination in the classroom.
“The kids must take responsibility. We’ll rehabilitate later but they must pay the price for their own actions and when they’ve paid the price for their own action, we’ll then integrate them within the school environment.”
The Education MEC says programmes have been integrated within the schooling curriculum to address issues such as bullying and racism.
#SchoolFightVideo Four pupils from #HoërskoolPresident in Ridgeway, Johannesburg have been suspended after a school fight video went viral.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2019
*Warning: Video may be upsetting to some viewers. pic.twitter.com/sVNaPd9uBq
