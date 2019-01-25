Popular Topics
Overstrand ‘fire starter’ to remain behind bars amid bail application

Sheldon April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Friday for the continuation of his bail application.

Onlookers watch as a firefighter extinguishe a home that caught alight during a wildfire in the Overstrand region in the Western Cape on 11 January 2019. Picture: EWN
CAPE TOWN - The man accused of starting the devastating Overstrand fire will remain behind bars, pending judgement in a bail application.

Sheldon April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Friday for the continuation of his bail application.

He's accused of shooting a flare that started the fire in Betty's Bay on New Year's day.

April was arrested on 3 January and has been in custody since then.

During the bail application, the prosecutor told the court the blaze gutted 41 houses and a further 28 homes were severely damaged.

A woman also died of smoke inhalation in Pringle Bay and two others were injured.

On Friday, the court heard closing arguments in the bail application and the outcome will be delivered in the same court 1 February.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

