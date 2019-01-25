Overstrand ‘fire starter’ to remain behind bars amid bail application
Sheldon April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Friday for the continuation of his bail application.
CAPE TOWN - The man accused of starting the devastating Overstrand fire will remain behind bars, pending judgement in a bail application.
Sheldon April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Friday for the continuation of his bail application.
He's accused of shooting a flare that started the fire in Betty's Bay on New Year's day.
April was arrested on 3 January and has been in custody since then.
During the bail application, the prosecutor told the court the blaze gutted 41 houses and a further 28 homes were severely damaged.
A woman also died of smoke inhalation in Pringle Bay and two others were injured.
On Friday, the court heard closing arguments in the bail application and the outcome will be delivered in the same court 1 February.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
4 Joburg pupils involved in school fight caught on film suspended
-
Mboweni's stance against scrapping of Afrikaans at UP causes stir
-
MSC Musica to dock on Saturday due to strong winds
-
Firefighters deployed to vegetation fire along R27 route
-
Ramaphosa officially welcomed to India on state visit
-
Sanef appoints independent auditor to probe Bosasa donation claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.