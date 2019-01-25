Nyanga CPF condemns apparent mob attack on 4 men

The four burnt bodies were found at the Sweet Home Informal Settlement earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN – The Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) has condemned an apparent mob attack on four men.

Nyanga CPF chairperson Martin Makhazi says according to residents, the four victims were suspected criminals.

He says the forum does not condone mob justice attacks and is disappointed.

The CPF is calling on police to investigate thoroughly and increase visibility.

Police say a case is under investigation and no arrests have been made.