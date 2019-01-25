NPA withheld decision to prosecute Jiba since August, inquiry hears
PRETORIA - It emerged in the Mokgoro Inquiry that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been withholding the decision that it would not proceed with a perjury case against Nomgcobo Jiba since August last year.
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
The deputy prosecutions boss was criminally charged in 2016 but then NDPP Shaun Abrahams withdrew the case.
Rights group Freedom Under Law successfully challenged that decision.
In law, the effect of a decision being reviewed and set aside means that the position prior to the decision which was challenged, is restored.
In the case of Jiba and Shaun Abrahams' decision to withdraw the case against her, it should have meant that the matter was automatically reinstated.
But it emerged in the Mokgoro Inquiry on Thursday that Abrahams referred the matter to the North West director of public prosecutions to review afresh.
That prosecutor decided not to proceed with the matter and he did so in August last year.
Eyewitness News has asked the NPA to explain why Abrahams referred the matter to be re-evaluated for a second time and why the prosecutors decision was not released after it was made in August last year.
The NPA has not yet responded.
