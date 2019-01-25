Netcare to ‘review employment’ of over 500 hospital workers
The group says the majority of these employees will be consulted about the proposed amendments to their current hours and duties.
JOHANNESBURG - The Netcare group has confirmed 516 employees in its hospital division have received letters notifying them of the company’s intention to review their conditions of employment.
While Netcare says positions that will become redundant will be kept to a bare minimum, trade union Denosa says it only received confirmation that 189 employees will be retrenched.
Acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi says: “Netcare is in the process to get a commissioner from the CMMA to facilitate the process of retrenchment. We want to believe that Netcare will consider alternatives other than retrenching people.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
