Murder accused Pitch Black Afro expected back in court

Untu calls for decisive action against those implicated in rail sector graft
Local
Thulani Ngcobo made a brief appearance on Thursday in connection with the murder of his wife Trisha Modisane.
JOHANNESBURG – Murder accused Thulani Ngcobo, better known as Pitch Black Afro, is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday.
Ngcobo made a brief appearance on Thursday in connection with the murder of his wife Trisha Modisane.
The case was postponed to allow time for Ngcobo to file an affidavit to support his bail application.
He is facing charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.