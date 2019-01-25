Murder accused Pitch Black Afro expected back in court

Thulani Ngcobo made a brief appearance on Thursday in connection with the murder of his wife Trisha Modisane.

JOHANNESBURG – Murder accused Thulani Ngcobo, better known as Pitch Black Afro, is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday.

The case was postponed to allow time for Ngcobo to file an affidavit to support his bail application.

He is facing charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.