MSC Musica to dock on Saturday due to strong winds

The ship made a U-turn and returned to the open ocean on Thursday because of strong winds.

CAPE TOWN - MSC Musica cruise liner will only dock on Saturday morning.

The ship made a U-turn and returned to the open ocean on Thursday because of strong winds.

MSC South Africa managing director Ross Volk says there are almost 3,000 passengers aboard and a similar number waiting to board.

“Unfortunately, due to high sustained winds, MSC Musica is unable to leave Cape Town today, due to the safety and security of passengers. It is likely to leave tomorrow morning early, where we will disembark passengers and embark passengers to Durban.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)