Mrwebi had no authority to interfere in Mdluli case, says NPA prosecutor

Lawrence Mrwebi’s decision to withdraw the case against Richard Mdluli has been reviewed and set aside but to date, the matter has not been re-enrolled.

PRETORIA - The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard that the head of the serious commercial crimes unit, Lawrence Mrwebi, did not have the authority to interfere in the case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli but he ordered that the case be withdrawn.

This was among the submissions made in Centurion on Thursday. The inquiry is investigating Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.

Senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira says that Mdluli received funds from the car dealer which supplied covert vehicles to Crime Intelligence.

"That 'loan', the admission of debt was only signed I think a year after the actual money changed hands. So our view further was that that was actually a disguise."

He says that Mrwebi accepted and acted on Mdluli’s representations.

"Advocate Mrwebi could not take the decision and if he did take the decision it was an illegal decision because he was not empowered in terms of the NPA Act to make the decision."

Ferreira says that Mdluli has still not been prosecuted on this matter because the police have refused to declassify certain evidence.