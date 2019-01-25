Mrwebi had no authority to interfere in Mdluli case, says NPA prosecutor
Lawrence Mrwebi’s decision to withdraw the case against Richard Mdluli has been reviewed and set aside but to date, the matter has not been re-enrolled.
PRETORIA - The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard that the head of the serious commercial crimes unit, Lawrence Mrwebi, did not have the authority to interfere in the case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli but he ordered that the case be withdrawn.
This was among the submissions made in Centurion on Thursday. The inquiry is investigating Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.
Mrwebi’s decision to withdraw the case against Mdluli has been reviewed and set aside but to date, the matter has not been re-enrolled.
Senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira says that Mdluli received funds from the car dealer which supplied covert vehicles to Crime Intelligence.
"That 'loan', the admission of debt was only signed I think a year after the actual money changed hands. So our view further was that that was actually a disguise."
He says that Mrwebi accepted and acted on Mdluli’s representations.
"Advocate Mrwebi could not take the decision and if he did take the decision it was an illegal decision because he was not empowered in terms of the NPA Act to make the decision."
Ferreira says that Mdluli has still not been prosecuted on this matter because the police have refused to declassify certain evidence.
Popular in Local
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa CEO Watson could tell former President Zuma what to do'
-
NPA withheld decision to prosecute Jiba since August, inquiry hears
-
Jewellery store at Glen Shopping Mall robbed
-
City of Tshwane confirms AG has found GladAfrica contract irregular
-
Court rules Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension unlawful
-
Mrwebi's decision to withdraw Mdluli case under spotlight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.