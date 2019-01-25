#MokgoroInquiry: How much power do various directors at NPA have?

Senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira is being cross-examined by Lawrence Mrwebi’s legal team.

PRETORIA – The Powers of Directors and Special Directors of Public Prosecution has come under the spotlight at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Friday.

The inquiry is investigating Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.

Ferreira says Mrwebi, who is a special director, was not permitted to intervene in the case of former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

He explained that a special director had no authority over a director of public prosecutions.

Mrwebi’s legal team has disputed this claim, insisting he was well within his authority to intervene.