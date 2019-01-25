Popular Topics
#MokgoroInquiry: How much power do various directors at NPA have?

Senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira is being cross-examined by Lawrence Mrwebi’s legal team.

Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi (left) speaks to his legal counsel during the Mokgoro Inquiry into his fitness to hold office on 21 January 2019. Picture: EWN
Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi (left) speaks to his legal counsel during the Mokgoro Inquiry into his fitness to hold office on 21 January 2019. Picture: EWN
58 minutes ago

PRETORIA – The Powers of Directors and Special Directors of Public Prosecution has come under the spotlight at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Friday.

Senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira is being cross-examined by Lawrence Mrwebi’s legal team.

The inquiry is investigating Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.

Ferreira says Mrwebi, who is a special director, was not permitted to intervene in the case of former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

He explained that a special director had no authority over a director of public prosecutions.

Mrwebi’s legal team has disputed this claim, insisting he was well within his authority to intervene.

