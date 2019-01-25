Popular Topics
Mokgoro Inquiry told not even prosecutors are above the law

Nomgcobo Jiba's lawyer has asked whether it was desirable to have a prosecutor criminally charged for a decision, suggesting Jiba acted in good faith when she authorised the case.

A YoutTube screengrab shows senior NPA Advocate Jan Ferreira.
A YoutTube screengrab shows senior NPA Advocate Jan Ferreira.
20 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard that not even prosecutors are above the law and its desirable that they be prosecuted if they break the law.

The comment was made during the cross-examination of senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira, who was assigned to the perjury case against Nomgcobo Jiba, which has now been withdrawn.

The inquiry is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office.

WATCH: Mokgoro Inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi continues

Jiba was charged with fraud and perjury for unlawfully authorising fraud and racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

Jiba’s advocate Thabani Masuku questioned Ferreira about the evidence against Booysen.

“Are you suggesting that there’s absolutely no evidence against Johan Booysen?”

Ferreira replied: “That is what I’m suggesting. That’s what I read and it’s based on what’s in my report.”

Masuku questioned whether it was desirable to have a prosecutor criminally charged for making a decision, suggesting his client acted in good faith when she authorised the case.

“For the sake of argument, say the charges we preferred against an advocate were true and we could prove it, then it’s desirable that the person be prosecuted because you committed a crime. Nobody is free from committing a crime and not facing consequences, not even a prosecutor.”

Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach is scheduled to testify on Tuesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

