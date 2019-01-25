Mokgoro Inquiry told not even prosecutors are above the law
Nomgcobo Jiba's lawyer has asked whether it was desirable to have a prosecutor criminally charged for a decision, suggesting Jiba acted in good faith when she authorised the case.
PRETORIA - The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard that not even prosecutors are above the law and its desirable that they be prosecuted if they break the law.
The comment was made during the cross-examination of senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira, who was assigned to the perjury case against Nomgcobo Jiba, which has now been withdrawn.
The inquiry is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office.
WATCH: Mokgoro Inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi continues
Jiba was charged with fraud and perjury for unlawfully authorising fraud and racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.
Jiba’s advocate Thabani Masuku questioned Ferreira about the evidence against Booysen.
“Are you suggesting that there’s absolutely no evidence against Johan Booysen?”
Ferreira replied: “That is what I’m suggesting. That’s what I read and it’s based on what’s in my report.”
Masuku questioned whether it was desirable to have a prosecutor criminally charged for making a decision, suggesting his client acted in good faith when she authorised the case.
“For the sake of argument, say the charges we preferred against an advocate were true and we could prove it, then it’s desirable that the person be prosecuted because you committed a crime. Nobody is free from committing a crime and not facing consequences, not even a prosecutor.”
Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach is scheduled to testify on Tuesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
4 Joburg pupils involved in school fight caught on film suspended
-
Msimanga 'vindicated' following AG report on GladAfrica
-
Mboweni's stance against scrapping of Afrikaans at UP causes stir
-
Firefighters deployed to vegetation fire along R27 route
-
Overstrand ‘fire starter’ to remain behind bars amid bail application
-
MSC Musica to dock on Saturday due to strong winds
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.