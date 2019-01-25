Mboweni's stance against scrapping of Afrikaans at UP causes stir

The University of Pretoria has announced that it will phase Afrikaans out, leaving only English across its campuses and residences.

JOHANNESBURG - A tweet by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni where he disagrees with the University of Pretoria (UP) scrapping Afrikaans as a medium of instruction has caused a stir on social media.

Mboweni is currently out of the country with President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the South African delegation at the World Economic Forum.

He took some time from WEF activities to post a tweet that reads: "I publicly, and in my personal capacity, DISAGREE, with the phasing out of Afrikaans as one of the mediums of teaching at the University of Pretoria. As a country, you are shooting yourselves down. You will regret it in 30 years’ time."

I publicly, and in my personal capacity, DISAGREE, with the phasing out of Afrikaans as one of the mediums of teaching at the University of Pretoria. As a country, you are shooting yourselves down. You will regret it in 30 years’ time. pic.twitter.com/qNe43ErSQz — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 24, 2019

This solicited responses from members of the public, as well as the likes of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and even some musicians, who strongly disagree.

But you are becoming too much now, is no longer a joke. Arg — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 24, 2019

The CJ Mogoeng on the ConCourt case on the UFS dropping Afrikaans as a medium of instruction said the continuous use of Afrikaans "would leave the results of white supremacy not being redressed but kept alive and well" ... Does Minister disagree with this rationale? pic.twitter.com/T689aplOc4 — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) January 25, 2019

Perhaps it's better to have English as the primary language of teaching. I don't use Afrikaans in the work I specialise in. I don't see how Afrikaans will help me attract international business. By all means keep the language alive but I would not recommend it for tertiary ed... — Anton Roos (@antonieroos) January 24, 2019

With all due respect Minister, you don't have to share ALL your opinions on twitter. — #SUMMERLIFE (@busiswaah) January 24, 2019

If Afrikaans is kept as a medium of instruction then Economics and other courses like Accounting should be taught in Zulu, Tsonga, Sotho etc. because Afrikaans is not superior to indigenous languages.



English is a compromise for everyone. — . (@Bongani_SP) January 24, 2019

1976 class won't like this tweet at all Minister ☺️ — Neo ntsoelengoe (@Neontsoelengoe1) January 24, 2019

A Commission of Inquiry must be established just to deal with this tweet 😭😭 — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) January 25, 2019

Respectfully, talking tertiary level you are wrong Sir. I am sure you have red ,Why Nations Fail’ by Acemoglu/Robinson where you find examples of nations need for creative destruction to succeed. Mother tongue edu in foundation phase 👍🏼 Minority languages on tertiary level 👎🏻 — Christoph 🇿🇦🇨🇭🏳️‍🌈 (@stoephel) January 25, 2019

However, there were a few responses in support of Mboweni, including one from Freedom Front Plus politician Corne Mulder.

Thank you Governor / Minister. You are a very wise man. We should develop more and more of our languages to tertiary level. To reduce it to only one is a regressive step. — Corné_Mulder (@MulderCorn) January 25, 2019