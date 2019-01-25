Mboweni's stance against scrapping of Afrikaans at UP causes stir
The University of Pretoria has announced that it will phase Afrikaans out, leaving only English across its campuses and residences.
JOHANNESBURG - A tweet by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni where he disagrees with the University of Pretoria (UP) scrapping Afrikaans as a medium of instruction has caused a stir on social media.
UP has announced that it will phase the language out, leaving only English across its campuses and residences.
Mboweni is currently out of the country with President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the South African delegation at the World Economic Forum.
He took some time from WEF activities to post a tweet that reads: "I publicly, and in my personal capacity, DISAGREE, with the phasing out of Afrikaans as one of the mediums of teaching at the University of Pretoria. As a country, you are shooting yourselves down. You will regret it in 30 years’ time."
I publicly, and in my personal capacity, DISAGREE, with the phasing out of Afrikaans as one of the mediums of teaching at the University of Pretoria. As a country, you are shooting yourselves down. You will regret it in 30 years’ time. pic.twitter.com/qNe43ErSQz— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 24, 2019
This solicited responses from members of the public, as well as the likes of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and even some musicians, who strongly disagree.
But you are becoming too much now, is no longer a joke. Arg— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 24, 2019
The CJ Mogoeng on the ConCourt case on the UFS dropping Afrikaans as a medium of instruction said the continuous use of Afrikaans "would leave the results of white supremacy not being redressed but kept alive and well" ... Does Minister disagree with this rationale? pic.twitter.com/T689aplOc4— Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) January 25, 2019
Perhaps it's better to have English as the primary language of teaching. I don't use Afrikaans in the work I specialise in. I don't see how Afrikaans will help me attract international business. By all means keep the language alive but I would not recommend it for tertiary ed...— Anton Roos (@antonieroos) January 24, 2019
With all due respect Minister, you don't have to share ALL your opinions on twitter.— #SUMMERLIFE (@busiswaah) January 24, 2019
Wow disappointing😡🤬— #leVibe (@MaEzeeDoesIt) January 24, 2019
If Afrikaans is kept as a medium of instruction then Economics and other courses like Accounting should be taught in Zulu, Tsonga, Sotho etc. because Afrikaans is not superior to indigenous languages.— . (@Bongani_SP) January 24, 2019
English is a compromise for everyone.
1976 class won't like this tweet at all Minister ☺️— Neo ntsoelengoe (@Neontsoelengoe1) January 24, 2019
A Commission of Inquiry must be established just to deal with this tweet 😭😭— Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) January 25, 2019
Respectfully, talking tertiary level you are wrong Sir. I am sure you have red ,Why Nations Fail’ by Acemoglu/Robinson where you find examples of nations need for creative destruction to succeed. Mother tongue edu in foundation phase 👍🏼 Minority languages on tertiary level 👎🏻— Christoph 🇿🇦🇨🇭🏳️🌈 (@stoephel) January 25, 2019
However, there were a few responses in support of Mboweni, including one from Freedom Front Plus politician Corne Mulder.
Thank you Governor / Minister. You are a very wise man. We should develop more and more of our languages to tertiary level. To reduce it to only one is a regressive step.— Corné_Mulder (@MulderCorn) January 25, 2019
Afrikaans is our heritage and it's spoken by majority black Africans . And there's no African language that has more book written than Afrikaans FACT!!— Communist Spy 🕵🏽♂️ (@MoYousuf20) January 24, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Tshwane ANC wants city manager Mosola axed over irregular GladAfrica contract
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa CEO Watson could tell former President Zuma what to do'
-
Gauteng Education MEC condemns school fight between 2 pupils
-
Jacob Zuma relieved his son’s corruption charges provisionally withdrawn
-
City of Tshwane confirms AG has found GladAfrica contract irregular
-
AfriForum have got UP's language policy wrong, says university
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.