Mboweni's stance against scrapping of Afrikaans at UP causes stir

The University of Pretoria has announced that it will phase Afrikaans out, leaving only English across its campuses and residences.

FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni briefs the media ahead of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on 24 October 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni briefs the media ahead of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on 24 October 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A tweet by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni where he disagrees with the University of Pretoria (UP) scrapping Afrikaans as a medium of instruction has caused a stir on social media.

UP has announced that it will phase the language out, leaving only English across its campuses and residences.

Mboweni is currently out of the country with President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the South African delegation at the World Economic Forum.

He took some time from WEF activities to post a tweet that reads: "I publicly, and in my personal capacity, DISAGREE, with the phasing out of Afrikaans as one of the mediums of teaching at the University of Pretoria. As a country, you are shooting yourselves down. You will regret it in 30 years’ time."

This solicited responses from members of the public, as well as the likes of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and even some musicians, who strongly disagree.

However, there were a few responses in support of Mboweni, including one from Freedom Front Plus politician Corne Mulder.

