Maimane: 'DA to continue looking for answers to Esidimeni deaths'
DA leader Mmusi Maimane apologised to the families for a controversial billboard that was recently displayed by the party.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says that the party will continue to look for more answers about the deaths of patients who died during the Esidimeni tragedy.
The DA held an event on Thursday outside Premier David Makhura's office to remember the victims.
Maimane apologised to the families for a controversial billboard that was recently displayed by the party.
The billboard lists the names of Esidimeni victims, along with those who lost their lives in Marikana and in pit toilet drownings under the heading "The ANC is killing us".
Scores of DA supporters and some family members of the Esidimeni victims gathered in the Johannesburg inner city yesterday to remember those who died during illegal transfers to ill-equipped NGOs.
Maimane says there is still more to discover about the tragic deaths of the Life Esidimeni victims.
"Until we know the full extent of this thing, I want to assure Makhura and the ANC, you are not going to intimidate us."
Maimane says that the billboard was not a political statement but merely to state the truth.
"I want to say that the decision we made was not easy. It wasn't a political decision but it was to bring out the truth."
Some families are considering taking legal action as they were not consulted by the party before their loved ones' names were put on display.
Popular in Politics
-
Tshwane ANC wants city manager Mosola axed over irregular GladAfrica contract
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa CEO Watson could tell former President Zuma what to do'
-
Jacob Zuma relieved his son’s corruption charges provisionally withdrawn
-
City of Tshwane confirms AG has found GladAfrica contract irregular
-
Former DA head of policy Ngwenya to remain an MP, says party
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the Works
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.