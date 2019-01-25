Maimane: 'DA to continue looking for answers to Esidimeni deaths'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane apologised to the families for a controversial billboard that was recently displayed by the party.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says that the party will continue to look for more answers about the deaths of patients who died during the Esidimeni tragedy.

The DA held an event on Thursday outside Premier David Makhura's office to remember the victims.

Maimane apologised to the families for a controversial billboard that was recently displayed by the party.

The billboard lists the names of Esidimeni victims, along with those who lost their lives in Marikana and in pit toilet drownings under the heading "The ANC is killing us".

Scores of DA supporters and some family members of the Esidimeni victims gathered in the Johannesburg inner city yesterday to remember those who died during illegal transfers to ill-equipped NGOs.

Maimane says there is still more to discover about the tragic deaths of the Life Esidimeni victims.

"Until we know the full extent of this thing, I want to assure Makhura and the ANC, you are not going to intimidate us."

Maimane says that the billboard was not a political statement but merely to state the truth.

"I want to say that the decision we made was not easy. It wasn't a political decision but it was to bring out the truth."

Some families are considering taking legal action as they were not consulted by the party before their loved ones' names were put on display.