[LISTEN] SIU uncovers massive land reform scam
AFP | The report recommends that 42 people, including government officials, be prosecuted for fraud and corruption linked to the land reform programmes.
JOHANNESBURG - A report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has revealed how 148 land reform projects between 2011 and 2017 have been flagged for suspicious or fraudulent activity.
It was recently uncovered by BusinessDay after it submitted a Promotion to Access to Information Application (PAIA).
Karima Brown spoke to specialist reporter and Journalist at Tiso Blackstar Karyn Maughan to find out more.
Listen to the audio above for more information.
