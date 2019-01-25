[LISTEN] Sars plans to probe Bosasa tax evasion claims

Radio 702 | The revenue service has raised concerns about the allegations that the directors of Bosasa have dodged paying tax and using money instead to pay bribes to politicians and government officials.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) revealed on Wednesday that it plans to investigate allegations of tax evasion that came before the state capture commission without fear or favour.

On Thursday, Sars issued a statement which mentioned their newly reconstituted illicit economy unit, which is already hard at work.

Sars acting Commissioner Mark Kingon says there are many other cases, outside of Bosasa, that the unit is currently dealing with.

On whether Sars will be probing the allegations made by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi about the company, Kingon said he would not be able to answer the question directly.

