[LISTEN] Sars plans to probe Bosasa tax evasion claims

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

[LISTEN] Sars plans to probe Bosasa tax evasion claims

| The revenue service has raised concerns about the allegations that the directors of Bosasa have dodged paying tax and using money instead to pay bribes to politicians and government officials.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) revealed on Wednesday that it plans to investigate allegations of tax evasion that came before the state capture commission without fear or favour.

The revenue service has raised concerns about the allegations that the directors of Bosasa have dodged paying tax and using money instead to pay bribes to politicians and government officials to secure lucrative government contracts worth billions of rands.

On Thursday, Sars issued a statement which mentioned their newly reconstituted illicit economy unit, which is already hard at work.

Sars acting Commissioner Mark Kingon says there are many other cases, outside of Bosasa, that the unit is currently dealing with.

On whether Sars will be probing the allegations made by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi about the company, Kingon said he would not be able to answer the question directly.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA