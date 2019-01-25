[LISTEN] Inside WEF 2019 'where business is being done'

Radio 702 | Bruce Whitfield talks to delegates at this year's World Economic Forum which is being held in Davos under the theme of 'Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution'.

JOHANNESBURG - Richard Quest, host of CNN’s Quest Means Business on CNN International, updates Bruce Whitfield on events at this year's World Economic Forum, while Absa Group CEO Maria Ramos MTN CEO and Rob Shuter discuss how South African corporates are received at the forum in Davos.

Listen to the above audio for more.