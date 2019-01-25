[LISTEN] IEC CEO Mamabolo answers your questions on voter registration

Radio 702 | The final registration weekend is on 26 and 27 January and stations will be open before 8 am and 5 pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Just under 23,000 voting stations will be established across the country as elections draw near.

If you are incorrectly registered, you will not be able to vote.

CEO of the Independent Electoral Commission Sy Mamabolo says: "Those of us who are already registered have a number of options. You can confirm the correctness of your details at the voting station, the second option is that you can use our SMS line facility to send your ID number to 32810 and get a response. We also have a contact centre on 0800 118 000."

