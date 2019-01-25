[LISTEN] How to minimise food wastage
CapeTalk | CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies speaks to Professor Enzo Palombo at the Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology at the Swinburne University of Technology in Australia gives us the do's and don’ts when it comes to leftovers.
CAPE TOWN - Kieno Kammies speaks to Professor Enzo Palombo at the Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology at the Swinburne University of Technology in Australia gives us the do's and don’ts when it comes to leftovers.
Globally, about one-third of all food produced is lost or wasted along the management chain, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental issues, wasting tremendous resources in the production processes, and making recyclable materials in the waste stream harder to recover.
Listen to the audio above on how to minimise food wastage.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Sars plans to probe Bosasa tax evasion claims
-
[LISTEN] Inside WEF 2019 'where business is being done'
-
[LISTEN] Are you treating your domestic worker right?
-
[LISTEN] Does the world need a social credit score to help us 'behave'?
-
[LISTEN] Need for speed: Former racer lifts lid on CT's street racing scene
-
[LISTEN] Party funding bill aims to enhance transparency - Diko
-
[LISTEN] MEC eyes new laws to make Cape Town roads safer
-
[LISTEN] Are commissions of inquiry a waste of time in SA?
-
[LISTEN] 'Agrizzi is no hero for blowing the whistle'
-
[LISTEN] Solutions to teaching English to non-English speaking children
-
[LISTEN] What skills employers look for when recruiting
-
[LISTEN] Penalties and amendments: What you need to know about the minimum wage
-
[LISTEN] Protecting your home from a wildfire
-
[LISTEN] Does petrol have an expiry date?
-
[LISTEN] Post Office responds to Angelo Agrizzi’s allegations of bribery
-
[LISTEN] Should Zimbabwe officially join SA in a monetary union?
-
[LISTEN] Deadly Nairobi hotel attack explained
-
[LISTEN] Wish upon a star: Meteorite lights up WC's night sky
-
[LISTEN] Best and worse scenarios if Eskom's tariff hike bid fails
-
[LISTEN] Manyi: 'ATM is bigger than the ANC and we're gunning to govern'
-
[LISTEN] How Vitality points, status work
-
[LISTEN] Kenyan journalist recounts deadly Nairobi hotel attack
-
[LISTEN] How societies view black girls and women
-
[LISTEN] 'Situation in Zim getting worse & govt doesn't care'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.