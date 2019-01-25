[LISTEN] How to minimise food wastage

CapeTalk | CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies speaks to Professor Enzo Palombo at the Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology at the Swinburne University of Technology in Australia gives us the do's and don’ts when it comes to leftovers.

Globally, about one-third of all food produced is lost or wasted along the management chain, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental issues, wasting tremendous resources in the production processes, and making recyclable materials in the waste stream harder to recover.

Listen to the audio above on how to minimise food wastage.