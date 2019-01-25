Kganyago sees no reason for a Moody's rating downgrade
Moody’s is the last of the top three ratings firms to have Pretoria’s long-term foreign-currency debt at investment grade.
DAVOS - There has not been any negative development for South Africa’s sovereign rating since Moody’s last pronouncement on the creditworthiness of the country, central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Friday.
“I have not seen anything that is credit-negative that has developed since Moody’s last pronouncement on our credit rating,” Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Reuters at the World Economic Forum.
“(Nothing) has developed that would lead us to say the following risks have materialized and as such the rating is at risk,” he said in an interview.
