Jacob Zuma relieved his son’s corruption charges provisionally withdrawn

RANDBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma says that he's relieved that his son is no longer facing corruption charges after the State provisionally withdrew his case.

The National Prosecuting Authority formally dropped the charges on Thursday as the evidence of one of the key witnesses has not been finalised at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas told the commission last year that Duduzane Zuma arranged a meeting with a Gupta brother where Jonas was offered R600 million to take up the job of Finance Minister.

There were thumbs up, shared laughter and a brief hug between the former president and his son after Magistrate Jeremy Jansen Van Vuuren told the businessman he is "a free man".

An idling black BMW waited for the father and son outside the court entrance after the proceedings.

They were greeted by flashing cameras and microphones as well as a group of supporters

They were then hurriedly taken to the vehicle after security guards cleared their way.

The relief was palpable on Zuma's face, compared to a pensive look he had displayed earlier at a separate court where he was appearing on charges of culpable homicide and negligent driving.

Just before that brief hearing in the Randburg Magistrates Court, Zuma had sat alongside his father, tapping his fingers on a wooden rail while the pair spoke softly in the public gallery

The matter was postponed to March for pre-trial proceedings.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)