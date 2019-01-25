Ipid confirms investigation into Vlakfontein murder accused’s death
Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini says that because Ernest Mabaso died in police custody, they’ve stepped in to find out what exactly happened.
JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Vlakfontein murder accused Ernest Mabaso.
The 27-year-old reportedly hanged himself in a Cape Town cell last week.
Mabaso and his 61-year-old-co-accused Fita Khupe were expected to apply for bail on Thursday at the Protea Magistrates Court.
They were arrested for the murder of seven relatives in Vlakfontein last year.
Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini says that because Mabaso died in police custody, they’ve stepped in to find out what exactly happened.
"The death apparently occurred in the holding cells at the Cape Town Central Prison between the hours of 5am in the morning and 8am. The investigation into his death continues."
The pair had both pleaded not guilty to the killings of four children and three women killed in their home in October.
However, Mabaso had confessed that he killed the Khoza family on Khupe’s orders.
The matter will resume in court next week when Mabaso’s death certificate is expected to be presented.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa CEO Watson could tell former President Zuma what to do'
-
NPA withheld decision to prosecute Jiba since August, inquiry hears
-
Jewellery store at Glen Shopping Mall robbed
-
City of Tshwane confirms AG has found GladAfrica contract irregular
-
Court rules Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension unlawful
-
Mrwebi's decision to withdraw Mdluli case under spotlight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.