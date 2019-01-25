IEC in WC says all systems go for final voter registration weekend

The IEC is encouraging young people who have not yet registered to do so this weekend and those who have registered before, to change their address online.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says that it is all systems go for this weekend's final voter registration drive.

The IEC's Courtney Sampson says there are 1,579 stations across the province.

“We’ve done what we wanted to do. We’ve got the venues sorted out, we’ve appointed people and we’ve trained them. We have the documentation that we require ready to be used over the weekend.”

Sampson explains what is needed when people head to their stations for registration.

“You need to have an identification document, either a green bar-coded ID or a smart card or a temporary identification certificate. You will have to fill in a form, at the station where you fill in your details including your address.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)