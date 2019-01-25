'Hopeful' ANC aims for 100k new voters in Western Cape

ANC heavyweights Bheki Cele and Naledi Pandor will be on the campaign trail in Cape Town this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says that it aims to get 100,000 new voters to register in the province.

The ANC’s Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool admits that the party is on a low base in the province compared to the DA, but he still believes there's hope.

"We have the comfort of the underdog and we have the confidence of a DA in big trouble and the ANC is getting ready."

#Elections2019 Rasool says the #ANC has 11641 volunteers to work on the ground in getting people to register this weekend. MM pic.twitter.com/mINfKecWiw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2019

Rasool says the party has close to 12,000 volunteers in the to help out this weekend.

He says this year's elections are different, as many voters have lost confidence in the DA, boosting the ANC’s chances.

"I think when we come in February and we show our provincial manifesto, we are keen to show that we are getting ready to govern in the Western Cape."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)