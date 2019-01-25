Gauteng Education MEC condemns school fight between 2 pupils

The fighting happened at Hoerskool President in Ridgeway and caused a stir on social media, with some calling it a racist incident.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit a Johannesburg school on Friday where two pupils were captured on video fighting.



Lesufi has condemned the fight, saying that schools are no place for violent behaviour.

He said: “The video is disgusting and very disturbing. I just received a preliminary report and there is no way we can allow such behaviour in our schools and there is no justification, even if you are angry... you don’t treat a fellow schoolmate like that.”

MEC @Lesufi arriving at #PresidentHigh to get an update on the learner misconduct case and will advise on the way forward to regarding the matter @GautengProvince @Steve_Mabona @DBE_SA pic.twitter.com/NDN5WHFpID — Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) January 25, 2019

MEC @Lesufi explains that we are here to understand the context of the incident, which at this point indicates that it was an isolated incident that's not racially motivated. The boys have been suspended. Furthermore, we will be monitoring the case @DBE_SA #PresidentHigh pic.twitter.com/UYUYNNKVoG — Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) January 25, 2019

