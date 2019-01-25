Gauteng Education MEC condemns school fight between 2 pupils
The fighting happened at Hoerskool President in Ridgeway and caused a stir on social media, with some calling it a racist incident.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit a Johannesburg school on Friday where two pupils were captured on video fighting.
The fighting happened at Hoerskool President in Ridgeway and caused a stir on social media, with some calling it a racist incident
Lesufi has condemned the fight, saying that schools are no place for violent behaviour.
He said: “The video is disgusting and very disturbing. I just received a preliminary report and there is no way we can allow such behaviour in our schools and there is no justification, even if you are angry... you don’t treat a fellow schoolmate like that.”
MEC @Lesufi arriving at #PresidentHigh to get an update on the learner misconduct case and will advise on the way forward to regarding the matter @GautengProvince @Steve_Mabona @DBE_SA pic.twitter.com/NDN5WHFpID— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) January 25, 2019
MEC @Lesufi explains that we are here to understand the context of the incident, which at this point indicates that it was an isolated incident that's not racially motivated. The boys have been suspended. Furthermore, we will be monitoring the case @DBE_SA #PresidentHigh pic.twitter.com/UYUYNNKVoG— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) January 25, 2019
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Tshwane ANC wants city manager Mosola axed over irregular GladAfrica contract
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa CEO Watson could tell former President Zuma what to do'
-
Jacob Zuma relieved his son’s corruption charges provisionally withdrawn
-
City of Tshwane confirms AG has found GladAfrica contract irregular
-
AfriForum have got UP's language policy wrong, says university
-
Former DA head of policy Ngwenya to remain an MP, says party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.