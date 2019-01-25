Popular Topics
Gauteng Education MEC condemns school fight between 2 pupils

The fighting happened at Hoerskool President in Ridgeway and caused a stir on social media, with some calling it a racist incident.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at President High on 25 January 2019, to get an update on the learner misconduct case and advise on the way forward to regarding the matter. Picture: EducationGP/Twitter
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at President High on 25 January 2019, to get an update on the learner misconduct case and advise on the way forward to regarding the matter. Picture: EducationGP/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit a Johannesburg school on Friday where two pupils were captured on video fighting.

The fighting happened at Hoerskool President in Ridgeway and caused a stir on social media, with some calling it a racist incident

Lesufi has condemned the fight, saying that schools are no place for violent behaviour.

He said: “The video is disgusting and very disturbing. I just received a preliminary report and there is no way we can allow such behaviour in our schools and there is no justification, even if you are angry... you don’t treat a fellow schoolmate like that.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

