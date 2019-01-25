France tells Iran new sanctions loom if missile talks fail

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

France tells Iran new sanctions loom if missile talks fail

Diplomats previously told Reuters in private that France, Britain and other EU countries were considering new economic sanctions against Tehran.

FILE: French flag. Picture: Freeimages.com
FILE: French flag. Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

PARIS – France is ready to impose further sanctions against Iran if no progress is made in talks over its ballistic missile program, the French foreign minister said on Friday.

“We are ready, if the talks don’t yield results, to apply sanctions firmly, and they know it,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters.

Diplomats previously told Reuters in private that France, Britain and other EU countries were considering new economic sanctions against Tehran.

Those could include asset freezes and travel bans on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Iranians developing the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program, three diplomats said.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA