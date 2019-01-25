France tells Iran new sanctions loom if missile talks fail
Diplomats previously told Reuters in private that France, Britain and other EU countries were considering new economic sanctions against Tehran.
PARIS – France is ready to impose further sanctions against Iran if no progress is made in talks over its ballistic missile program, the French foreign minister said on Friday.
“We are ready, if the talks don’t yield results, to apply sanctions firmly, and they know it,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters.
Those could include asset freezes and travel bans on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Iranians developing the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program, three diplomats said.
