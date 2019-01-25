Popular Topics
Former DA head of policy Ngwenya to remain an MP, says party

Ngwenya resigned last week in a strongly worded resignation letter to party leader Mmusi Maimane, where she accuses the party's leadership of being weak on policy.

Democratic Alliance MP Gwen Ngwenya. Picture: @GwenNgwenya/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Gwen Ngwenya has resigned as the party's policy head in a scathing resignation against the party's leaders.

She was the DA's second head of policy in less than a year.

Ngwenya resigned last week in a strongly worded resignation letter to party leader Mmusi Maimane, where she accuses the party's leadership of being weak on policy.

In her resignation letter, she claims a lack of political support from leadership in drafting policy and also decries how some draft policies were being referred to as "Gwen's policy".

She says the DA also lacks research capacity.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi says Ngwenya, however, will remain an MP.

"It is indeed true that Ms Ngwenya has resigned as head of policy. The party would like to thank her for her hard work in establishing the party's policy framework. She will continue to serve as a member of the party and as Member of Parliament on the portfolio committee of finance."

