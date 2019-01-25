'Fifty Shades' author announces steamy new 'Cinderella romance'
Called 'The Mister', the novel by British author EL James will be published in Britain and North America on 16 April, publishers Vintage Books said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES - The author of the blockbuster Fifty Shades of Grey novels is returning with a new, erotic book that she calls a “Cinderella romance for the 21st century.”
Called The Mister, the novel by British author EL James will be published in Britain and North America on 16 April, publishers Vintage Books said on Thursday.
The story, set in London and Eastern Europe, centers on an aristocratic Englishman who falls for a mysterious, musically gifted young woman who has recently arrived in England, the publishers said.
"I’m so excited to finally get this passionate new romance out into the world," James said in a statement. "It’s a Cinderella story for the twenty-first century. Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale."
James’s Fifty Shades trilogy, featuring bondage, discipline, dominance, submission and sadomasochism (BDSM), was first published in 2012 and shot to the top of best-seller lists around the world with 150 million copies sold.
The novels were made into three movies for Universal Pictures that took more than $1 billion at the global box office but the so-called “mommy porn” that drew a mainstream female audience also provoked a debate about the lines between erotica and emotional or sexual abuse.
There was no word on Thursday on whether The Mister would be adapted for a movie, with neither Universal nor Vintage, a unit of Penguin Random House, responding to queries on whether the screen rights had been sold.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Becoming Michael Jackson
-
Singer Chris Brown files slander case over Paris rape allegation
-
R Kelly branded ‘monster’ by estranged daughter
-
Duchess Meghan's former TV series 'Suits' axed
-
[WATCH] Becoming Michael: In conversation with MJ impersonator Dantanio Goodman
-
Cocaine found in Chris Brown's hotel room 'was not his': lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.