Diepkloof Food Lover's Market could reopen soon after rat incident
The retailer came under fire this month when a video emerged showing a rat eating from a display tray in the fresh food section.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg’s Environmental Health Department has deployed a team to carry out a follow-up inspection at the Food Lover's Market branch in Diepkloof, Soweto.
The store was then closed after a visit from health and safety officials.
Food Lover's Market also closed its Jabulani branch temporarily for deep cleaning.
The City of Johannesburg’s environmental health director Peter Manganyi says officials have been visiting the Food Lover's Diepkloof branch regularly since they were made aware of the safety concerns.
“There was a meeting again on Wednesday with the management of Diepkloof Food Lover's Market and the ward councillors in the area.”
He says the store is likely to reopen on Monday.
“If the efforts they’ve put in satisfy the requirements of our health legislation, then we’ll take it from there.”
Manganyi says Food Lover's Market is eager to ensure they comply with all health and safety standards at its stores.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
