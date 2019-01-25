Popular Topics
#Dhuku4Tuku: Zim women don all black & doeks in honour of Oliver Mtukudzi

Oliver Mtukudzi died on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe at the age of 66.

Oliver Mtukudzi. Picture: @TukuOfficial/Twitter
Oliver Mtukudzi. Picture: @TukuOfficial/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Women in Zimbabwe are honouring the late Oliver Mtukudzi by wearing all black clothing and doeks and posting photos on social media under the hashtag #Dhuku4Tuku.

Mtukudzi died on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe at the age of 66.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared him a national hero on Thursday, granting him the status that has been a preserve for ruling party elites and independence veterans.

Prominent figures such as opposition party leader Nelson Chamisa attended Mtukudzi's funeral wake on Thursday.

