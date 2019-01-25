#Dhuku4Tuku: Zim women don all black & doeks in honour of Oliver Mtukudzi

Oliver Mtukudzi died on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe at the age of 66.

JOHANNESBURG - Women in Zimbabwe are honouring the late Oliver Mtukudzi by wearing all black clothing and doeks and posting photos on social media under the hashtag #Dhuku4Tuku.

Mtukudzi died on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe at the age of 66.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared him a national hero on Thursday, granting him the status that has been a preserve for ruling party elites and independence veterans.

Prominent figures such as opposition party leader Nelson Chamisa attended Mtukudzi's funeral wake on Thursday.

Today I join other women in Zimbabwe to celebrate Oliver Mtukudzi's life and to respect his work. Heroes never die... Zororai murugare Samanyanga...

I wish I was in Zimbabwe right now to pay my last respects. Rest in Power Nyamasvisva Unendoro #dhuku4Tuku #RIPOliverMtukudzi pic.twitter.com/WnYHUdbM4Q — Linda T. Masarira (@lilomatic) January 25, 2019

Thank you for the stories you told with song #Dhuku4Tuku pic.twitter.com/cEzMsq7ZfC — Dzwa (@MsDzwa) January 25, 2019

#dhuku4Tuku Celebrating a life Well Lived❤

Thank you for sharing your Talent and wisdom with us. Your Legacy will live on. Rest in power Samanyanga. Siyabonga, Tinotenda.



Tichawonana kana Mwari Ada.

Mandirwadzisa, i guess heaven couldn't wait for such a kind soul. #RIPTuku pic.twitter.com/Kz4lftHJhS — 👑🌸Thulie🌸👑 (@_n_onoe) January 25, 2019

Telecel ladies celebrate the life of our hero, Oliver Mtukudzi.. #Dhuku4Tuku pic.twitter.com/UR39VzKgz7 — Telecel Zimbabwe (@Telecel_Zim) January 25, 2019