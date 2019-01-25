#Dhuku4Tuku: Zim women don all black & doeks in honour of Oliver Mtukudzi
Oliver Mtukudzi died on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe at the age of 66.
JOHANNESBURG - Women in Zimbabwe are honouring the late Oliver Mtukudzi by wearing all black clothing and doeks and posting photos on social media under the hashtag #Dhuku4Tuku.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared him a national hero on Thursday, granting him the status that has been a preserve for ruling party elites and independence veterans.
Prominent figures such as opposition party leader Nelson Chamisa attended Mtukudzi's funeral wake on Thursday.
Today I join other women in Zimbabwe to celebrate Oliver Mtukudzi's life and to respect his work. Heroes never die... Zororai murugare Samanyanga...— Linda T. Masarira (@lilomatic) January 25, 2019
I wish I was in Zimbabwe right now to pay my last respects. Rest in Power Nyamasvisva Unendoro #dhuku4Tuku #RIPOliverMtukudzi pic.twitter.com/WnYHUdbM4Q
#dhuku4tuku Go well, our hero. pic.twitter.com/LJoz8PMkPJ— Chipo Chimhundu (@chipochimhundu) January 25, 2019
Thank you for the stories you told with song #Dhuku4Tuku pic.twitter.com/cEzMsq7ZfC— Dzwa (@MsDzwa) January 25, 2019
#dhuku4Tuku Celebrating a life Well Lived❤— 👑🌸Thulie🌸👑 (@_n_onoe) January 25, 2019
Thank you for sharing your Talent and wisdom with us. Your Legacy will live on. Rest in power Samanyanga. Siyabonga, Tinotenda.
Tichawonana kana Mwari Ada.
Mandirwadzisa, i guess heaven couldn't wait for such a kind soul. #RIPTuku pic.twitter.com/Kz4lftHJhS
@PennyPangeti I joined #DHUKU4TUKU #RIPTuku— #RIPTuku (@buhle_matsha) January 25, 2019
Celebrating the legend pic.twitter.com/KO5XxIdXU4
For the GOAT #RIPOliverMtukudzi #dhuku4Tuku pic.twitter.com/IMBu69JXMu— Your_Future_Ex_Girlfriend (@lociboss7) January 25, 2019
Telecel ladies celebrate the life of our hero, Oliver Mtukudzi.. #Dhuku4Tuku pic.twitter.com/UR39VzKgz7— Telecel Zimbabwe (@Telecel_Zim) January 25, 2019
#dhuku4Tuku may you rest in Greatness #RIPOliverMtukudzi #TukuRIP #OliverMtukudzi A great example of a life well lived and because of that his name, through his music, will live forever. pic.twitter.com/zDDNAtRo68— Pula Takwana (@PulaTakwana) January 25, 2019
Celebrating life well lived#dhuku4Tuku pic.twitter.com/i7naVzHVOy— Fortu (@Fortu91264835) January 25, 2019
