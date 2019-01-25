Demawusa members to strike at Metrobus on Monday

Untu calls for decisive action against those implicated in rail sector graft
Local
The union says the strike is due to salary disparities and other issues.
JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) will go on strike at Metrobus on Monday.
The union says the strike is due to salary disparities and other issues.
A nine-day strike left commuters stranded last year.
Demawusa's Dion Makhura said: “Other issues that we are demanding is to call an end to union bashing because everyone has the right to the freedom of association and every employee has the right to form a trade union.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.