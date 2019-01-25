Demawusa members to strike at Metrobus on Monday

The union says the strike is due to salary disparities and other issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) will go on strike at Metrobus on Monday.

The union says the strike is due to salary disparities and other issues.

A nine-day strike left commuters stranded last year.

Demawusa's Dion Makhura said: “Other issues that we are demanding is to call an end to union bashing because everyone has the right to the freedom of association and every employee has the right to form a trade union.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)