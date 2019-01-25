Popular Topics
Ramaphosa officially welcomed to India on state visit

Cyril Ramaphosa is on a state visit to India and the two governments have signed several agreements on higher education and training and arts and culture among others.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter
40 minutes ago

NEW DELHI – President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially been welcomed to India and says his government wants to consolidate its relationship with the country.

Ramaphosa is on a state visit to India and the two governments have signed several agreements on higher education and training, arts and culture, home affairs, defence and energy among others.

President Ramaphosa was officially welcomed at the Presidential Palace on Friday.

“We’re here not only to consolidate the relationship between India and South Africa but also to remember the great leaders.”

He says his visit there is also to celebrate the leaders South Africa and India have produced.

“Gandhi and Mandela are the two outstanding leaders that have a trail of respect for human rights and freedom.”

The president and his Cabinet members including ministers Naledi Pandor, Gwede Mantashe, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Pravin Gordhan have signed official agreements to further enhance the relationship between the two nations.

