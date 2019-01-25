Ramaphosa officially welcomed to India on state visit

Cyril Ramaphosa is on a state visit to India and the two governments have signed several agreements on higher education and training and arts and culture among others.

NEW DELHI – President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially been welcomed to India and says his government wants to consolidate its relationship with the country.

Ramaphosa is on a state visit to India and the two governments have signed several agreements on higher education and training, arts and culture, home affairs, defence and energy among others.

President Ramaphosa was officially welcomed at the Presidential Palace on Friday.

“We’re here not only to consolidate the relationship between India and South Africa but also to remember the great leaders.”

He says his visit there is also to celebrate the leaders South Africa and India have produced.

“Gandhi and Mandela are the two outstanding leaders that have a trail of respect for human rights and freedom.”

The president and his Cabinet members including ministers Naledi Pandor, Gwede Mantashe, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Pravin Gordhan have signed official agreements to further enhance the relationship between the two nations.

President @CyrilRamaphosa delivering his address at the India-South Africa Business Forum at the ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi, India on the on the occasion of his State Visit at the invitation of Prime Minister @NarendraModi. #SAinIndia pic.twitter.com/LO5NhE8OSg — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) January 25, 2019

Media Remarks by President @CyrilRamaphosa at the conclusion of official talks with Prime Minister @NarendraModi on the occasion of his State Visit to India https://t.co/deD9XBqCf3 #SAinIndia #RepublicDay #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/jTi7WDsTkg — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) January 25, 2019

Dr Tshepo Motsepe, spouse of President @CyrilRamaphosa, throws rose petals to pay her respects at the memorial built in honour of global icon Mahatma Gandhi #SAinIndia #RepublicDay #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/FhRngmD89V — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) January 25, 2019