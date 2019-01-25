CT man to appear in court for illegally selling abortion pills

Tshwane ANC wants city manager Mosola axed over irregular GladAfrica contract
Politics
He was caught in a sting operation this week.
CAPE TOWN - A man is appearing in court on Friday morning after he was arrested for allegedly being in illegal possession of abortion tablets in the Cape Town CBD.
The police's Andre Traut said: "The value of the tablets is estimated to be R270,000. The 68-year-old suspect was arrested and will make his court appearance this morning in the Cape Town Magistrates Court to face a charge under the Medicine Control Act."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
