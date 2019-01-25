Court dismisses CemAir bid to overturn decision to ground its operations
This follows another South African Civil Aviation Authority resolution earlier this month to ground the carriers' flights, citing safety concerns.
CAPE TOWN – The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed an application by a domestic airline CemAir to overturn a decision grounding its operations.
The suspension came into effect on 11 January this year, effectively meaning that CemAir cannot operate as an airline without its air operator certificates.
CAA officials say that the suspension is premised on the systemic failure of the airline's maintenance controls.
The air traffic regulatory body's recent licence renewal audit also revealed CemAir's "inability to prove the continued airworthiness of its fleet".
CAA spokesperson, Phindiwe Gwebu says: “The cost decision also paves the decision for the CAA audit team to demand the return of the certificate of the worthiness for the grounded aircraft, as well as to proceed with the intention to recommend to the director of civil aviation that CemAir is revoked.”
Amongst other routes, CemAir flies between Johannesburg, Cape Town, Plettenberg Bay and Margate.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
