City of Tshwane confirms AG has found GladAfrica contract irregular
City of Tshwane's spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi says that the city will now decide on what action to take.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has confirmed that the Auditor-General has found that the controversial GladAfrica contract was irregular.
According to the leaked final report by the Auditor-General, the R317 million already paid to the built environment consultancy firm in a R12 billion tender was not above board.
The city manager Moeketsi Mosola has always insisted that everything was done within the regulations and the law and was also supported by a legal opinion.
City of Tshwane's spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi says that Mosola is the accounting officer and should have ensured that the deal was above board.
But questions have been raised about Mayor Solly Msimanga's role in overseeing what is meant to be a multi-billion rand contract.
Mgobozi says that the city will now decide on what action to take.
"We are steadfast and committed to ensuring that it is rectified and that all those responsible are dealt with in an appropriate manner within the precepts of the law."
The city says that it will also now have to make a decision on what to do with the illegal contract going forward.
More in Business
-
Microsoft 'waiting to find out' why Bing went offline in China
-
Ford CEO tells employees - 'Time to bury' 2018, focus on doubling profit
-
Airlink temporarily suspends JHB-Mthatha route after downgrade
-
[LISTEN] Are you treating your domestic worker right?
-
#RandReport: Rand firms; Vodacom slumps on revenue slowdown
-
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa gives an update from WEF
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.