City of Tshwane confirms AG has found GladAfrica contract irregular

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has confirmed that the Auditor-General has found that the controversial GladAfrica contract was irregular.

According to the leaked final report by the Auditor-General, the R317 million already paid to the built environment consultancy firm in a R12 billion tender was not above board.

The city manager Moeketsi Mosola has always insisted that everything was done within the regulations and the law and was also supported by a legal opinion.

City of Tshwane's spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi says that Mosola is the accounting officer and should have ensured that the deal was above board.

But questions have been raised about Mayor Solly Msimanga's role in overseeing what is meant to be a multi-billion rand contract.

Mgobozi says that the city will now decide on what action to take.

"We are steadfast and committed to ensuring that it is rectified and that all those responsible are dealt with in an appropriate manner within the precepts of the law."

The city says that it will also now have to make a decision on what to do with the illegal contract going forward.