Chelsea's Moses completes loan switch to Fenerbahce
Victor Moses joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012 and helped the team win the Premier League title in 2017, when he was deployed mainly as a wing-back.
BENGALURU - Chelsea winger Victor Moses has moved to Turkey’s Fenerbahce on loan until the end of next season, the English Premier League side said on Friday.
Moses joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012 and helped the team win the Premier League title in 2017, when he was deployed mainly as a wing-back under then-manager Antonio Conte.
The Nigeria international also won the Europa League with Chelsea in 2013 and the FA Cup last year.
The 28-year-old has found his opportunities limited under new manager Maurizio Sarri this season and has not played for Chelsea since the end of October.
