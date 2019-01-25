Cele: SAPS to withdraw application to appeal ruling on WC police resources

Last month, the Equality Court found that the allocation of policing resources in the province is discriminatory against black and poor people.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has told CapeTalk that the SAPS has decided to withdraw its application to appeal a court ruling over police resources allocation in the Western Cape.

On 10 January, the SAPS filed papers to appeal the ruling. But now, Cele says this application has been withdrawn: "What we'll be waiting for is what the judge says we must fix, we must put in order but definitely the issue has been withdrawn from our side."

