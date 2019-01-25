Cele: SAPS to withdraw application to appeal ruling on WC police resources

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

Cele: SAPS to withdraw application to appeal ruling on WC police resources

Last month, the Equality Court found that the allocation of policing resources in the province is discriminatory against black and poor people.

FILE: Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has told CapeTalk that the SAPS has decided to withdraw its application to appeal a court ruling over police resources allocation in the Western Cape.

Last month, the Equality Court found that the allocation of policing resources in the province is discriminatory against black and poor people.

On 10 January, the SAPS filed papers to appeal the ruling. But now, Cele says this application has been withdrawn: "What we'll be waiting for is what the judge says we must fix, we must put in order but definitely the issue has been withdrawn from our side."

More to follow.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA