Argentina coach hopeful Messi will return to national team
Messi took a sabbatical from the national side after another disappointing World Cup, with Argentina knocked out in the second round after winning just one game in four.
RIO DE JANEIRO - Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he has a “good feeling” about Lionel Messi’s possible return to international soccer and will talk to the Barcelona forward about a possible return from his self-imposed exile.
Messi took a sabbatical from the national side after another disappointing World Cup, with Argentina knocked out in the second round after winning just one game in four.
He has not said whether he will return for the Copa America in Brazil in June but the interim coach said at Thursday’s draw he was hopeful the inspiring forward might return for a March friendly.
“We will speak with Leo in the days before the March list. When the time is right we will speak,” Scaloni told reporters. “I hope he can be here but more than that, we want him to be happy. I have a good feeling.”
Argentina, who are desperate to end a trophy drought that dates back to 1993 when they last won the Copa America, were drawn in Group B for the upcoming tournament, alongside Colombia, Paraguay and invited side Qatar.
Hosts Brazil will play face Peru, Venezuela and Bolivia in Group A, while Uruguay, Japan, Ecuador and reigning champions Chile are in Group C.
Popular in Sport
-
Doctor Khumalo pays tribute to former teammate Phil Masinga
-
[WATCH] ‘He was so skinny' - Jomo Sono on the first time seeing Chippa
-
[WATCH] Phil Masinga's life remembered in glory, love & laughter
-
Monaco coach Thierry Henry suspended - club
-
Ntombi Masinga condemns ill-treatment of late husband Phil
-
Chelsea edge Spurs on penalties to reach League Cup final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.