Apple dismisses over 200 staff from autonomous vehicle group - CNBC
The dismissals are seen, internally, as anticipated restructuring under the relatively new leadership of Project Titan, CNBC said.
BENGALURU - Apple Inc has dismissed more than 200 employees from its autonomous vehicle group, Project Titan, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The dismissals are seen, internally, as anticipated restructuring under the relatively new leadership of Project Titan, CNBC said.
“As the team focuses their work on several key areas for 2019, some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company, where they will support machine learning and other initiatives, across all of Apple,” the company said in a statement.
However, Apple didn’t confirm or deny the layoffs.
Last year, the iPhone maker hired Doug Field, an Apple veteran and a Tesla engineering vice president, to lead the Project Titan team alongside Bob Mansfield.
Popular in World
-
British soldier who rescued dozens in Kenya hotel siege removed from country
-
Swedish teenager upstages China, Brexit at Davos
-
President Ramaphosa in New Delhi to solidify India trade relations
-
Venezuela's military backs Maduro, as standoff hardens with US
-
Saudis to Davos: Move on from Khashoggi, let's do business
-
‘Rot uncovered at Zondo Inquiry far worse than expected’ - Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.