Agrizzi: 'Bosasa CEO Watson could tell former President Zuma what to do'
Agrizzi also spilled the beans on his so-called black book, in which he detailed bribes allegedly paid to top prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, and also journalists, whom he was not asked to name.
CAPE TOWN - The Zondo Commission has heard that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson wielded the kind of influence that he could have people in government removed from their jobs.
On Thursday, his former COO, Angelo Agrizzi told the state capture inquiry that Watson also had a close relationship with former President Jacob Zuma and that Zuma was approached to shut down an investigation into Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.
Agrizzi has told the Zondo Commission that the relationship between former Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Willie Hofmeyr and former prosecutor, now MP Glynnis Breytenbach, made it difficult to shut down an NPA investigation into Bosasa.
But he says Watson went straight to the top to sort it out.
"He had the kind of relationship with the president where he could tell him what to do."
He's testified that Watson too wielded significant power, even over the Hawks.
"He had people moved around government. When Vernie Petersen (former prisons commissioner) was moved, Sesinyi Seopela arranged that."
After seven days in the witness seat, Agrizzi is still not done delivering evidence contained in his affidavit.
He's expected back in the hot seat when the commission resumes on Monday.
WATCH: What former Bosasa boss revealed so far
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
