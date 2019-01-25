Popular Topics
AgriSA needs over R3 billion to support farmers amid drought

The livestock industry across the country is under pressure and they need animal fodder and other forms of aid to survive the current season.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Agri South Africa is warning that it needs over R3 billion to support farmers that have been severely hit by the recent drought.

The organisation says crops are under severe strain as the livestock industry across the country is under pressure and they need animal fodder and other forms of aid to survive the current season.

AgriSA says it will be approaching different banks and the government to help raise money or they won't make it through winter.

Executive director for AgriSA Omri van Zyl says the situation is dire.

“I think there are a lot of farmers at risk of being liquidated and sequestered. That’s not good news for the industry. We’ve already seen 32,000 job losses; it could get a lot worse an we need to manage it.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

