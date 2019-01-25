Popular Topics
AfriForum have got UP's language policy wrong, says university

The university is set to phase out Afrikaans as an official medium of communication at all its campuses and residences.

The University of Pretoria. Picture: Facebook
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum Youth says that the University of Pretoria (UP) was not honest in changing its language policy.

The university is set to phase out Afrikaans as an official medium of communication at all its campuses and residences.

UP will now use English as its primary language after the policy was adopted in 2016 by the university council.

AfriForum says that they have had a number of complaints from students about the change.

University spokesperson Rikus Delport says that AfriForum have got it wrong.

“AfriForum is under the impression that they are spreading the news that Afrikaans has been abolished, even though there are still students today who still study in Afrikaans, which is not true. Students who have been registered for 2019 will still continue to study in Afrikaans, so they don’t have to change programmes or anything.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

