8 men linked to bank robbery syndicate handed life sentences

The eight men were convicted in the High Court in Pretoria after a two-year trial.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight men involved in a syndicate that robbed 11 banks in one year in Mpumalanga and Gauteng have each been handed life sentences.

The Hawks have welcomed the ruling.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says it’s a significant sentence.

“We also added a life sentence for racketeering which is groundbreaking and we believe that this will send a strong message to other syndicates, but at the same time, it will also strengthen our investigations in terms of dealing with all these syndicates.”

