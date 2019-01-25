8 men linked to bank robbery syndicate handed life sentences
The eight men were convicted in the High Court in Pretoria after a two-year trial.
JOHANNESBURG - Eight men involved in a syndicate that robbed 11 banks in one year in Mpumalanga and Gauteng have each been handed life sentences.
The Hawks have welcomed the ruling.
Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says it’s a significant sentence.
“We also added a life sentence for racketeering which is groundbreaking and we believe that this will send a strong message to other syndicates, but at the same time, it will also strengthen our investigations in terms of dealing with all these syndicates.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
