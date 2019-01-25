4 Joburg pupils involved in school fight caught on film suspended
The video has caused an uproar on social media, with some calling it a racist incident as it involves a black and a white pupil.
JOHANNESBURG - Four pupils from Hoërskool President in Ridgeway have been suspended after a school fight video went viral.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school in southern Johannesburg earlier on Friday where he met with parents and the school's management.
#SchoolFightVideo Four pupils from #HoërskoolPresident in Ridgeway, Johannesburg have been suspended after a school fight video went viral.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2019
*Warning: Video may be upsetting to some viewers. pic.twitter.com/sVNaPd9uBq
Lesufi says the pupils involved are due appear before a disciplinary hearing next week.
The Education MEC says it's still unclear what sparked the fight.
“We will put all the allegations into one point. That will be the task of the hearing; to remove friction and suspicions out and we work with facts.”
Meanwhile, Lesufi is due to visit another school in Vereeniging on Friday, to investigate a similar incident.
