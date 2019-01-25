2 more die as anti-government protests rock Sudanese cities
The second victim, the son of a well-known footballer, had been at a protest at a private university in Khartoum.
KHARTOUM – Two more demonstrators died in unrest that began last month and raged across Sudanese cities on Thursday in the most sustained challenge yet to the three-decade rule of Omar al-Bashir.
A 24-year-old man died from his wounds in Omdurman, across the Nile from the capital Khartoum. The second victim, the son of a well-known footballer, had been at a protest at a private university in Khartoum.
That two deaths, confirmed in a government statement released late on Thursday, took the official death toll from unrest since Dec. 19 to 30. Rights groups have put the total at more than 40.
Trouble raged into the night in Omdurman, with smoke billowing over a street barricaded by steel poles, burning tyres and tree branches.
In Khartoum, security forces fired tear gas at protesters in various neighbourhoods, witnesses said. At night, smoke wafted over Khartoum, fires burned and the main street was blocked.
There were also protests in the eastern cities of Port Sudan and al-Qadarif, where hundreds gathered in the main market area, chanting “Down, that’s it! Freedom, freedom.”
The opposition Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a union that has led calls for demonstrations, had urged protesters to rally from early afternoon and march to Bashir’s palace on the banks of the Nile.
The group said on its social media sites that protesters had gathered in cities including Madani and Sennar south of Khartoum as well as smaller towns.
Many protests were reported in Gezira state and witnesses said demonstrators had blocked the main road in al-Nuba district, also south of Khartoum.
Security forces have used tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition to disperse demonstrations, as well as arresting hundreds of protesters and opposition figures.
Authorities have blamed the unrest on “infiltrators” and foreign agents, and said they are taking steps to resolve Sudan’s economic problems.
Popular in Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.