Zondi Inquiry hears how Watson planned to rope in Zuma
The audio of a meeting was recorded by former executive Angelo Agrizzi, who is currently testifying before the commission.
CAPE TOWN - The Zondo Commission of Inquiry has heard explosive evidence of Bosasa chief Gavin Watson purportedly plotting on how to involve former President Jacob Zuma in shutting down a National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigation into his company.
The audio of a meeting was recorded by former executive Angelo Agrizzi who is currently testifying before the commission.
In the recording, the man identified as Watson is role-playing before Agrizzi and former prisons head Linda Mti, whom Agrizzi says helped Bosasa get confidential documents from the NPA.
Watson can be heard saying he can influence the former president to shut down a pending legal challenge against Bosasa.
“Jiba and others have been buggered up. So how do you protect them, Mr president? By putting the right person in there. I don’t know who that is, Mr president. But you need to make the right decision. You don’t have much time to go.”
In 2013, racketeering charges were being contemplated against Bosasa officials including Agrizzi.
On Thursday morning, Agrizzi told the inquiry that top prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi and another official in Jiba’s office, Jackie Lepinka, were on Bosasa’s payroll to provide information on their investigations.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
