[WATCH LIVE] Phil Masinga laid to rest
The former Bafana Bafana forward passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bafana Bafana forward Phil Masinga will be laid to rest in his home town of Khuma in the North West on Thursday morning.
Masinga will be given an official provincial funeral.
He passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.
Among those on the programme at the funeral of the late footballer are North West Premier Job Mokgoro, Sports Minister Thokozile Xasa and Safa president Danny Jordaan.
Masinga famously scored the goal that sent Bafana Bafana to their first Fifa World Cup in France in 1998.
He also played for clubs like Jomo Cosmos, Mamelodi Sundowns and Leeds United in England.
WATCH: Phil Masinga laid to rest
