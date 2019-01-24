[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa gives an update from WEF

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation in Davos have been discussing issues such as Eskom crisis, state capture and economic growth with potential investors.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is giving an update on what the South African delegation has been working on at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Ramaphosa is accompanied by ministers including Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Jeff Radebe in Davos where issues such as Eskom crisis, state capture and economic growth have been discussed with potential investors.

WATCH: Ramaphosa gives an update on WEF