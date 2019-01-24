Vlakfontein murder suspect found dead in police cell

Police say that they discovered Ernerst Mabaso's body in his cell.

Police say that they discovered Ernest Mabaso's body in his cell.

He's believed to have committed suicide.

The 27-year-old and his co-accused Fita Kupa are accused of killing seven members of the same family in Vlakfontein in October last year and burying them at their home.

The pair were due to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Thursday morning for a bail application.

The police's Kay Makhubele says that Kupa will still make an appearance.