University of Pretoria to phase out Afrikaans as medium of instruction

UP says between 1992 and 2015 the number of students who registered Afrikaans as their home language decreased by over 50%, prompting the change.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Pretoria is set to phase out the use of Afrikaans as the official medium of communication at all its campuses and residences.

The university will now use English as its primary language.

Tuks spokesperson Rikus Delport says between 1992 and 2015 the number of students who registered Afrikaans as their home language decreased by over 50%, prompting the change.

He says students who registered for the first time prior to 2019 will continue to receive lectures, tutorials, study guides and assessments in Afrikaans, adding the new policy will only apply to those registering at Tukkies or the first time this year.

Delport says this serves to make the campus more inclusive.

“It’s aimed at facilitating social cohesion on the campus. We will continue to encourage multilingualism to foster unity and provide equal opportunities for students of all South African languages. We encourage the practice of assisting students in their home language where possible.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)