#UniteBehind says former acting Prasa CEO Swartz contributed to graft at SOE

CAPE TOWN - Former acting Prasa CEO Mthuthuzeli Swartz is expected to appear in court next month on charges of fraud, money laundering and theft.

Swartz appeared in the Port Elizabeth's Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.

He was granted bail of R2,000 and will appear in court again on 27 February.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that Swartz has been charged with fraud, money laundering and theft of more than R1.5 million.

Meanwhile, lobby group #UniteBehind say they welcome criminal charges against Swartz.

Laddie Bosch says that Swartz is one of many who contributed to maladministration and corruption at Prasa over the last decade.

"One of our main concerns has been to recover the assets that have been stripped from Prasa, the money that has been wasted and we're specifically concerned about security contracts that were intended to supply access gates, CCTV, human security personnel but none of that has happened."